What is the DDA paying for with the proposed $5 million bond?

I attended the DDA budget meeting on Feb. 7 where the upcoming DDA budget was discussed, and presumably the budget that will be presented to the village council.

While the payment of the bond was in the budget, although the final cost is still unknown, there was nothing about how the $5 million will be used.

In other words, while they will be paying the bond debt at about $400,000 per year for the next 17 to 18 years, they are not saying how they will spend the $5 million.

It also needs to be noted that while the bond is being promoted as $5 million, the cost to the taxpayers to pay the bond and interest will be around $7 million. While notified of this shortcoming in the budget information, the DDA Board took no action to add or amend the budget information.

Cory Johnston

Lake Orion