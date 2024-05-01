Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Sarah Davidson

Parent(s): William and Sabrina Davidson

GPA: 4.15

Favorite subject(s): Art, English

Extracurricular activities: National English Honor Society, Youth Action Board, Knitting Club

Hobbies/Interests: Creating art (mostly digital), playing music (piano, flute, etc.), reading classic literature, crafting, crocheting, fashion.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Kendall College of Art and Design at Ferris State University to pursue a degree in Digital Art and Animation.

Sarah is proudest of: I am proud of my art accomplishments within the school and community, as I’ve won various regional awards and have had my art featured in shows, as well as being able to contribute to school departments and community projects, like being the graphic artist for the yearbook (including creating the cover), participating in local design internships and designing flyers and cards for school clubs.

Sarah makes a contribution by: I always strive to create an inclusive and safe environment for everyone around me, as I believe giving people space to be themselves is important to build healthy relationships.

What Sarah envisions in 10-20 years: Following my dreams as an animator in the industry, traveling and volunteering, hopefully owning a bookstore/café.

What concerns Sarah in the world: The lack of community and subsequent mental health concerns, as I’ve discovered through research that many people, especially people my age, experience unprecedented levels of loneliness due to a lack of chances to socialize and connect with their community. It is something I am passionate about discussing as it is something I have been witnessing personally.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I have really enjoyed and appreciated all the opportunities I have been offered here, like the many art classes I’ve taken and positions I’ve earned, as they have given me invaluable experience that I’ve carried into other projects.

Recommending Teacher: Stephanie Orth