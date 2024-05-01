Adriana Waller – Senior of the Week – April 24, 2024

Parent(s): Wayne and Michelle Waller

GPA: 4.139

Favorite subject(s): Math

Extracurricular activities: Competitive swimming

Hobbies/Interests: I like to hang out with my friends, go on bike rides, do puzzles and go to concerts.

Plans after graduation: Attend Aquinas College to study Mathematics and be on their swim team.

Adriana is proudest of: I am most proud of my ability to see the good in difficult situations.

Adriana makes a contribution by: I help make the world a better place by showing compassion to the people around me and spreading positivity whenever I can.

What Adriana envisions in 10-20 years: I hope to have many people in my life who I love and spend time with and a stable job that allows me enough free time to do the things I enjoy.

What concerns Adriana in the world: Political corruption

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: How there are so many people with a variety of interests, backgrounds and talents. I have had the opportunity to get to know a lot of different people and have grown in my understanding of others and open-mindedness because of it.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Grisdale