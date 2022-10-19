What is wrong with our society?

How are our kids being raised today? Parents are both working and don’t have time to take their children to church and even take time at home to tell them about God or to teach them to pray.

How many kids know the Ten Commandments? God forbid if this is taught in school because God is a no-no word even though the Ten Commandments is part of history. We were taught that “God made me” from the bible.

Then there is Christmas. We are not supposed to say “Merry Christmas” because we might hurt the non-believers. We only say “Happy Holidays.” This offends the Christians but not the non-believers.

And where did babies come from? “God made Me.” But now we are going to murder the unborn babies that God has made. How can a person kill an unborn baby?

Let us check over our society and put God back in our schools and Christ back in Christmas.

Pat Stoner-Lauer

Lake Orion