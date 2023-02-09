Village of Lake Orion, Lake Orion DDA to hold multiple special meetings in February

The Lake Orion Village Council has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

The special meeting for Feb. 13 is to discuss the DDA’s budget and bond request. The meeting had been previously listed as a DDA special meeting but has since been changed on the village website.

The council will then hold its regular meeting in council chambers at 7:30 p.m. after the special meeting.

While there are no agendas posted yet for the meetings, the DDA is currently in the process of attempting to get a $5 million bond to purchase and redevelop the Lake Orion Lumber Yard property.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority has scheduled a special meeting about its budget for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, at Village Hall, according to the meeting portal on the Village of Lake Orion website.

The DDA will then hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in council chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

The village council also has a regular meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Village Hall. – J.N.