Village of Lake Orion, Lake Orion DDA to hold multiple special meetings in February

The Lake Orion Village Council has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.
The special meeting for Feb. 13 is to discuss the DDA’s budget and bond request. The meeting had been previously listed as a DDA special meeting but has since been changed on the village website.
The council will then hold its regular meeting in council chambers at 7:30 p.m. after the special meeting.
While there are no agendas posted yet for the meetings, the DDA is currently in the process of attempting to get a $5 million bond to purchase and redevelop the Lake Orion Lumber Yard property.
The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority has scheduled a special meeting about its budget for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, at Village Hall, according to the meeting portal on the Village of Lake Orion website.
The DDA will then hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in council chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.
The village council also has a regular meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Village Hall. – J.N.
Contrary to this article, and what has been stated by the DDA in the past, the agenda purpose for the special meeting at 6:30 is now only to have the DDA discuss the Lake Orion Lumber Yard. That may also include the proposed bond issue but no information on either of these issues has been provided for the meeting and neither one is on the agenda for the regular council meeting at 7:30.