Village council members clarify recent approval of events, adherence to governor’s orders on crowd control

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lake Orion is known for hosting events, especially during the summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations on the number of people who can gather in an area has forced many communities to rethink or cancel their events.

Two Lake Orion Village Council members wanted to clarify the council’s recent approval of two events in downtown Lake Orion.

Council President Ken Van Portfliet and President Pro-tem Bradley Mathisen said there were concerned that an article in the July 15 issue of The Lake Orion Review might lead people to believe that the council was “throwing caution to the wind” when approving events during the pandemic.

“That’s the only thing council took exception to, as if we were throwing caution to the wind. We’re really paying attention…to the governor’s executive orders,” Van Portfliet said.

On July 13, Lake Orion Village Council approved the Brave the Wave jet ski competition and the Golling Buick GMC/Lake Orion Police Association Car Show, both for Aug. 1, and Tuesday Bike Nights at 313 Pizza Bar.

Anticipated attendance at Brave the Wave and the Golling Car Show, was listed at 300 people on the event applications and would exceed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders on the maximum number of people allowed to gather in one place at one time.

Currently, Michigan is in phase four of the COVID-19 reopening plan. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders, events are not supposed to allow more than 100 people to congregate.

And that’s what Van Portfliet and Mathisen wanted to address, saying the village is working with event organizers to adhere to the maximum number of attendees allowed.

Mathisen said Brave the Wave organizers are going to use Green’s Park and Pelton’s Point and limit each area to no more than 100 people.

The Golling Car Show, which is co-hosted by the Lake Orion Police Association, will also see some changes, Mathisen said. “The car show that the police put on, they were going to space out the vehicles a bit more, give a little more space and try to keep the crowds down.”

Mathisen said he would like to attend some events, but he’s personally leaning toward not attending and adding to the total number of those who attend. He said he was hesitant to approve the fireworks show on July 4 and wants to make sure that any event he does vote to approve is following the current safety guidelines.

Van Portfliet said the numbers on the event application should have been adjusted, but noted that village Manager Joe Young had been talking to event organizers to find ways for people to social distance and keep attendance within guidelines.

“Even this last week we’ve been in discussion with the Brave the Wave organizers about the 100 people. And they’re looking at Pelton’s Point in case they have a little bit of an overflow,” Van Portfliet said. “But they’re mindful of the 100 (limit), as are the other events.”

Whitmer also mandated that, as of July 13, masks are required in all indoor public spaces, such as stores and restaurants, and are also required in outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

“I think as long as we stay within the governor’s executive orders, we need to allow some discretion from the public for participation in events of their choice,” Van Portfliet. “It’s really difficult to try to make a determination as to what level we should be participating at and, so, we’ve got to really just make our best analytical effort as far as all the information that’s out there. Hopefully, we’re doing what is best for everybody.”

He complimented the Lake Orion Live! concerts in Children’s Park and also noted that on the next village council agenda for the July 27 meeting, the council will be discussing and possibly deciding on creating social districts and common areas in the downtown.

“We’re looking at ways that we can assist our business owners and still provide for the safety and welfare of our community,” Van Portfliet said.