Village council approves three events during rising COVID-19 numbers

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Lake Orion Village Council continued to approve more events for downtown Lake Orion during its meeting on Monday night, two of which would currently exceed the governor’s orders on the maximum number of people allowed to gather in one place at one time.

The Brave the Wave event, the Golling Car Show and the Bike Nights at 313 Pizza Bar were all approved, 5-0, by Council President Ken Van Portfliet, President Pro-Tem Bradley Mathisen and Councilmembers Doug Hobbs, Jerry Narsh and Ray Hammond.

Currently, Michigan is in phase four of the COVID-19 reopening plan. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders, events are not supposed to allow more than 100 people to congregate.

Whitmer also mandated that, as of Monday, masks are required in all indoor public spaces, such as stores and restaurants, and are also required in outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

The Brave the Wave event, hosted by Michigan Wave Makers, LLC, is a jet ski/wave runner competition scheduled for Aug. 1. In the event application, organizers give an estimated attendance of 300 people.

“I’ll say right off the bat that I’m in favor of the event, l like the event,” said Van Portfliet, who made the motion to approve the event.

Brave the Wave will use Green’s Park for spectators and requested to erect bleachers at Pelton’s Point or in Green’s Park for spectators.

The council had previously kept Green’s Park closed during the Fourth of July fireworks show to discourage people from congregating in large groups.

The one-day Brave the Wave event is planned from noon – 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Golling Car Show planned for Aug. 1 in downtown Lake Orion is organized by Golling Buick GMC, which hosts the show and raises funds for area charities.

The car show in Lake Orion is a fundraiser for the Lake Orion Police Association, which uses the donations to support its Kids & Kops and Shop with a Hero programs, among others.

In the event application, organizers estimate at least 300 people will attend.

The council also voted to allow 313 Pizza Bar on Flint Street to use public right of ways from 6-10 p.m. every Tuesday to host Bike Nights. The council approved the plan one day before the first Bike Night was scheduled to begin.

313 Pizza Bar Bike Nights are planned from 6-9 p.m. from July 14 through Sept. 22. Organizers anticipate limiting Bike Nights to 100 people, and anticipate 25-30 motorcycles.

“What if we find the event is not working for our community? We’ve already agreed to host it all they way until Sept. 22,” Van Portfliet said, asking if the council could revoke the permit. “Does that take a 10-day notice as well?”

Bike Nights are “pretty successful in a lot of communities,” said Narsh. “So, folks that ride motorcycles, such as myself, would back up (into parking spots) and visit establishments in the area, in this case 313.”

Narsh said most of the people who show up at the bike events are “fairly quiet” and like to show off their bikes, eat and drink.

“We don’t expect the Hell’s Angels,” said Narsh, adding that bike nights are “just another thing downtown to maybe spur a little growth during difficult times.”

In addition to the parking spots 313 Pizza Bar blocks off for outdoor dining, the restaurant will now close up to six on-street parking spots to accommodate motorcycles.

Proposed parking spots for Bike Nights are on Flint Street in front of Salon U and Flint Street next to the JS Capitol lot on the corner of Flint and Anderson streets (the former Pet Centre lot).

An alternative plan would have parking in Front of Salon U. and on Anderson Street next to Heritage Spinning and Weaving.

The application date for Bike Night is July 2, far less than the 120 days application submission timeline the village council had previously approved for new events.