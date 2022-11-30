Village Council approves resolution dedicating 75 percent of new TIF captures for infrastructure

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — During its meeting on Nov. 28, the Lake Orion Village Council adopted a resolution which would give the village 75 percent of all future tax increment revenues (TIF) captured from the Downtown Development Authority TIF from all new captured taxable value.

The resolution was adopted by a 5-2 vote with council members Michael Lamb and Nancy Moshier casting the two “no” votes.

The resolution is the result of negotiations between a joint committee of three council and three DDA boardmembers. The committee met four times over the past four months to review finances and possible paths forward after concerns were raised by Lamb and village residents regarding the DDA receiving tax revenue from residential properties within the village.

This resolution would give the village 75 percent of tax captures on any new development within the DDA district, with the DDA retaining the other 25 percent. New development could include the proposed Moceri developments and the Ehman Center redevelopment.

This money is expected to go into a DDA District Public Facility Infrastructure account for the village to use to construct, renovate, repair, remodel, rehabilitate, restore, preserve or reconstruct any and all “public facilities” within the defined boundaries of the DDA district, the resolution stated.

While the resolution was passed, several council members, including Lamb, Moshier and Sarah Luchsinger, were vocal about wanting to table the item and vote on it during their next meeting on Dec. 12, stating that they had received the information right before the holiday and would like some extra time to review the legal documents before voting.

Despite the other members of the council being unable to give a valid reason as to why the vote needed to take place that night, a majority of the council were in favor of having the vote take place.

The DDA Board of Directors is expected to vote on the same resolution at its next meeting in December.

