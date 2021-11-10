Village council approves Orion Lighted Parade, Sing & Stroll Tree Lighting

Horse drawn carriage rides coming to downtown Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Lake Orion Village Council approved 6-0 the 2021 Orion Lighted Parade and the Downtown Development Authority’s Sing & Stroll Tree Lighting during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

The council also approved a plan by the DDA to bring a horse drawn carriage ride to the village for the holiday season.

Orion Lighted Parade

“Love the event. We have come down here every year to watch the event,” Council Member Teresa Rutt said.

The Orion Lighted Parade, presented by the non-profit Orion Area Parade Group, is on Dec. 4.

The parade route is the “same as it’s always been,” said parade group President Bill Kokenos.

Watch the Lake Orion Review for upcoming information on the parade route and street closures.

The parade, which began in 1989, generally boasts more than 75 entries each year, from civic organizations, dance studios, scouting troops, local dignitaries, marching bands, school groups and is the largest lighted parade in Michigan.

The event is capped off with a special visit by Santa himself, much to the joy of the young and old in the crowd lining the village streets.

To support the Orion Area Parade Group, visit their website, orionlightedparade.com. There are links to donate at the bottom of the page, or visit the groups Facebook page. Email info@orionlightedparade.com for information and questions about donations for participating in the parade.

The annual Holly Jolly Folly, presented and hosted by Golling Buick GMC, is the signature fundraiser for the Orion Lighted Parade. To purchase tickets for the Holly Jolly Folly, visit the Orion Area Parade Group’s website or Eventbrite.

The Holly Jolly Folly includes a dinner, live music, dancing, a silent auction and other Christmas-themed entertainment.

Holiday Sing & Stroll Tree Lighting

The council also approved the DDA’s Sing & Stroll Tree Lighting for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 in Children’s Park.

Families are invited to the park to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, the tree lighting in the gazebo, sing Christmas carols and enjoy pre-packaged holiday treats. DJ Bryant of David Charles Events will play music as well.

Members of the Lake Orion High School Choir will join in the festivities. There will also be a cocoa bar, roasting marshmallows over an open fire and Disney Frozen princess photo opportunities.

The DDA is anticipating about 100 attendees, according to the event application.

The Sing & Stroll is the kickoff of the Hometown Holidays downtown shopping season.

Horse drawn carriage rides

The Lake Orion DDA and four area business sponsors will bring a horse drawn carriage ride to downtown Lake Orion free of charge for village patrons this holiday season.

“The horse drawn carriage is a street legal vehicle, so it will be traveling through town just like cars do,” said DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone.

The main stops will be on Lapeer Street near the parking lots by Elizabeth and Church Streets, and Broadway Street just south of Bitter Tom’s Distillery, a major sponsor for the carriage rides.

“Encouraging our holiday shoppers to park north of town and then ride the horse and buggy into town,” LaLone said. “This is completely sponsorship funded.

Bitter Tom’s, 313 Pizza Bar, McKenna planning consultants and Pronto Moving Company are the sponsors.