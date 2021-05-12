Village council approves Lions Club Jubliee for June 24-27

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

One of the largest events in Lake Orion, a true community event brings people to the Village of Lake Orion for family fun while raising funds to support the Lake Orion Lions Club programs is back on this year.

The Lake Orion Village Council voted 6-0 during its virtual meeting on Monday to approve the Lake Orion Lions Club permit request to hold the 2021 Jubilee carnival in June.

“It is one of the Lions Club’s largest fundraisers of the years,” said Lion Mike Pikelis, who made the event request to the council. “We’re planning on doing the Jubilee similar to what we do every year.”

“I think for a lot of us we’ve witnessed the event for a number of years and the benefits that come with it as well,” said Council President Ken Van Portfliet after the council approved the event permit.

This is third major event that the village council has approved for the summer. The council previously approved the Flower & Fair for May 21-22, and the Dragon on the Lake festival, which will be from Aug. 26-29.

The Jubilee is one of the Lions Club’s signature fundraisers and begin in 1976. Last year’s Jubilee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions.

The Jubilee will run from 5 p.m. – midnight on June 24, noon – midnight on June 25 and June 26 and noon – 5 p.m. on June 27. Estimated daily attendance is approximately 3,500 according to event application documents.

Along with the carnival, the Lions Club is partnering with Lake Orion Fireworks Association to bring a firework show to Lake Orion on Sat., June 26 at dusk.

The fireworks association is holding an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of the fireworks. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/2021-lake-orion-fireworks-fundraiser. As of Tuesday, LOFA had raised $22,670 of its $30,000 goal.

Pikelis said there would not be a beer tent during the Jubilee this year.

The Lions Club will continue its Project Kidsight free eye screenings for children, and will also collect for Leader Dogs for the Blind, which the Lions Club started in 1938, Pikelis said.

There will be a canned food drive for Oxford/Orion FISH on Saturday.

The children’s Big Wheel race is canceled this year, but the Lions Club is planning a scavenger hunt for kids within the boundaries of the carnival with the winner getting a bicycle, Pikelis said.

Street and parking lot closures

Broadway Street from Front Street to Shadbolt Street and Flint Street from Lapeer Street to Anderson Street will be closed, as will the Children’s Park parking lot and the parking lot on the corner Anderson and Front streets.

The Lions Club is also working to NOTA to shuttle people to the Jubilee from lots outside of the downtown district.

In June, The Lake Orion Review will have a preview of the Jubilee, including information on places to park, street and parking lot closures and details of the events.