Varsity boys tennis defeats Flushing 6-2

Lake Orion High School’s varsity boys tennis team headed to Flushing High School last week to take on the Raiders.

The Dragons had an impressive performance defeating Flushing by a match score of 6-2.

Lake Orion’s singles victors include senior and captain Thomas Fluent, Stanton Ashman and Evan Smolinski.

Doubles teams Lucas Little and Nate Fox, Gavin Smith and Durbin Will, and Stanfield Bryce and Kellen Foley each scored wins for the Dragons as well.

The boys take on Notre Dame Prep at home on Tuesday after Review press time. — M.K.