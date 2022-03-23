Twp. board approves old Township Hall demo contract

Volleyball courts, ice rink could be built on old site

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Orion Township Board of Trustees approved a contract to demolish the old Orion Township Hall and build tennis courts on the site.

The board voted 7-0 during its meeting on Monday to award a total of $360,300 to three different companies for the building at 2525 Joslyn Rd. and restore the affected area.

Samantha Timko, Supervisor Chris Barnett’s Chief of Staff, said the demolition should begin in May. “In May it will be demolished and then returned to park, grass space. There will be a berm added by Joslyn Road.”

Once the old township hall is demolished, the plan is to build volleyball courts, with space for future development, said Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Whatley.

“Our plans are that once it’s restored back to parkland is to add two volleyball courts and open space for a future ice-skating rink,” Whatley said. “It will be a nice addition to the township.

Universal Consolidated will do the building demolition for $49,696 and the earthwork/site removal/site improvements for $76,569. KLM will do the landscaping restoration for $14,000. ASI will do the asphalt paving and site concrete for $24,000, according to township documents.

The total project costs will be paid out of the Municipal Complex fund.

The township requested proposals for the work on Jan. 31 and received 17 bids by the Feb. 18 deadline.

Cunningham-Limp, the township’s construction management firm, recommended the qualified bidders after reviewing all bids.

“We followed the typical bid process per our purchasing policy,” Barnett said.