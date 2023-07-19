Three LOHS freshmen compete at track and field nationals

While the regular track season may have ended at the MHSAA state meet on June 3, three talented Lake Orion High School freshmen went further and competed in a national track and field event in June.

Max Houvener, Grace Carlson and Sabrina DiMaggio were invited to attend the 2023 New Balance Track & Field Nationals held on the campus of Penn University in downtown Philadelphia, PA.

Houvener competed in the freshman mile on June 16, running it in 4:39 minutes and finishing 47th out of 69 competitors.

Carlson and DiMaggio competed in the freshman pole vault on June 17, both clearing 9-feet-6.75-inches and finished tied for 17th out of 24 competitors.

“It was quite an honor for all three to compete at the historic Franklin Field, the facility opened in 1895 and is the oldest college stadium in the country. The athletes created once-in-a-lifetime memories,” said Adam Russell, Lake Orion High School assistant track coach.

The athletes’ families, head track coach Andrew McDonald and Russell and his wife Mary were in attendance to watch as the LOHS athletes competed.

“We all made a competitive vacation out of the event and toured the many historical sites in the area,” Russell said. – J.N.