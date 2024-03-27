Thomas Lindberg named acting police chief of the LOPD

Former Chief Todd Stanfield returns to lieutenant position

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Retired Milford Police Chief Thomas Lindberg is the new acting Chief of Police for the Lake Orion Police Department.

The Lake Orion Village Council approved Lindberg’s appointment on March 11 after a closed session meeting between council, village Manager Darwin McClary and then police Chief Todd Stanfield.

Lindberg replaces former police Chief Todd Stanfield who returned to his former position as lieutenant, effective March 12. Village Manager Darwin McClary said in a news release to the Lake Orion Review that Stanfield requested the move. No reason was given for the request.

Lindberg officially started work on March 18, 2024, and will serve in the role until a permanent police chief is hired.

“We are so excited to have Chief Lindberg join our management team during this critical transition period in our police department,” McClary said. “We are proud to have the opportunity to utilize his incredible talent and expertise as we seek to create a long-term vision and organizational plan for the department.”

Lindberg expressed his enthusiasm for his new role.

“I am truly honored that the Village of Lake Orion has the confidence and trust in me to lead this police department as we move forward together. There are some challenges ahead, like all departments face, but the mission will be to maintain the high quality of life for all residents, businesses and guests of the Lake Orion community,” Lindberg said.

During the council’s meeting on Monday, council President Jerry Narsh said he’s appreciative of Lindberg taking on the role.

“Thank you, sir, and welcome to the team,” Narsh said. “I know Chief Lindberg well. It’s a privilege to have you on board, sir.”

Lindberg will face rebuilding the Lake Orion Police Department after several police officers resigned late last year. Lake Orion currently has a contract with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional police coverage to the village.

“I’m out here with very good intentions with a very specific mission, that’s been made very clear to me – get some butts in the seats. We have started in that process,” Lindberg said on Monday, adding that the village has reached out to police academies for potential recruits, as well as posting open police officer positions online. “I feel good about getting the boat going in the right direction.”

As acting chief of police, Lindberg will be responsible for managing all administrative operations and supervision of personnel of the police department and coordinating road patrol services being temporarily provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“In addition to handling the administration operations of the police department, he is working diligently on filling police officer positions and also assisting me with our permanent police chief selection process,” McClary said.

Lindberg has almost 40 years of experience in law enforcement, serving for 26 years with the City of Novi Police Department, starting as a uniform patrol officer and working his way through the ranks of detective, sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief of police.

He joined the Milford Village/Township Police Department in 2012 as Chief of Police, a position he held until his retirement in 2022.

Lindberg has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University and a Master of Science degree in Management from Walsh College. He has attended the FBI National Academy, School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University, and Firefighter I and Firefighter II training through the State of Michigan.

Lindberg comes to Lake Orion with outstanding recommendations from Milford and Novi, McClary said.