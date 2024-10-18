Margaret Ann Gibson, 91, of Lake Orion

Margaret Ann Gibson, age 91, of Lake Orion, Mich., daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Louise Madigan and sister of Charles P. Madigan and the late Mary Lou Frederick, passed on to our Lord on October 13, 2024.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Robert (Leslie) of Paso Robles, Calif., and Scott (Kim) of Oxford, Mich. Grandmother of Diane (Matt) Webster and Rob (Amanda) Gibson, and great-grandmother of Evan, Adia, Ava, Avila, Sylvan, Isla, and Lenna.

A memorial service will be on October 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. at ACTS 433 Church, 2530 Iids Way, Ortonville.

Margaret is the spouse/widow of a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich. Contributions may be made to ACTS 433 Church or the Samaritan’s Purse. A contribution gift will also be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church – Lake Orion from the Trust of Margaret and Bruce Gibson.

