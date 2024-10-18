Ronald M. Bunker, 93, of Lake Orion

Ronald M. Bunker of Lake Orion passed away on October 14, 2024. He was 93 years old.

Ron is the beloved husband of the late Faye, with whom they shared 58 years of marriage; loving father of Dennis (Michele) Bunker, Stephen (Lisa) Bunker, Bruce (Deb) Bunker and Rhonda (Dave) Mobley; loving grandfather of 10; and dear great-grandfather of 17.

He is also survived by his sisters, Lois McClusky and Susan Wightman; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was a proud Navy veteran, and would later retire after 38 years at Pontiac Motors. Following his retirement, Ron and Faye spent the next 20 years wintering in Florida. He will be dearly missed and will always be remembered for being such a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orion Veterans Memorial or to the Oxford K9 Stray Rescue League.