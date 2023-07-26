The Divine Act of Creating

So many spiritual books are available to read and one that is new to me is a wonderful book called “I Am, I Create” by Erin Werley.

True to its title, in it you will find how God created. This is not a new teaching to any of us. We learned long ago, in the Book of Genesis, that God created the heavens and the earth. Plus, the land, sky, day and night, the waters of the earth, plants, animals and more. Read that section yourself and see how many times the word created was used.

Note, too, that we can do some great work when we are in tune with God’s energy. Being created in His image, we can also create. When we create, we express ourselves. Our creations are our own personal expression of God working in, and through, us as a creative force.

Think on that: have you ever talked to an artist about a piece of their artwork? When you do you will easily hear a passion that lies within them. It’s that passion put into their art that allows the flow of God to be expressed into existence. A dancer will use their inner expression to flow out and create the beauty of dance. Someone creating a garden uses their labor, care, knowledge and love to make a more beautiful natural space.

When we live our lives in tune with the Creator, we are allowing that image and energy to flow through us. We do this the minute we begin dreaming up our project and when we are actually doing the work.

Hopefully, when it is done, we stand back and appreciate the beauty and are grateful, enjoying the flow that moved through us providing us the energy, time, and passion to create!

However, when we put our positive, innate energy into designing something new, or making it better than it was, we are expressing our creative intelligence. As we express gratitude and pleasure in our finished product we are building up our creative energy. This will make it expand into a much larger expression.

Gratitude adds fuel to your expression and, like praise, God loves it, so it multiplies. After you create something, be sure to step back and take an honest look at it. Love it as a beautiful expression of God’s creative energy working through you. Honor it in a humble way and it really will bring more to you.

Plus, gratitude expands God’s goodness in us which actually fills us with joy. When we are joyful, we become even more creative!

Knowing all this about creative flow, a few of us at Unity of Lake Orion are in the process of creating an update to our Memorial Garden. There is a lot to take into consideration before we take any creative action. We checked in with prayer and positive thinking, but the way has not been shown yet. That means we have not aligned ourselves with the best divine plan yet.

Trusting the process of life to fulfill the right and perfect plan for us to do in the garden is our job right now. But, like you, we know summer is in mid-season and winter is not that far away. Right now, we continue to visualize a positive outcome and a garden that we like and feel comfortable in, we affirm it is on its way.

Unity purchased the church from its original owners, The Disciples of Christ in 1998. No doubt, when you have driven by, you noticed the beautiful large lot they created for us. At some point they added a Medicine Wheel toward the back of the church and planted some red pines. Unity took out the Medicine Wheel and created a beautiful Memorial Garden in its place.

Surely, in its youth, the garden was a beautiful area, but times change; trees grow, nature happens. Nearly 50 years later we stand and contemplate what is needed to update the garden and who will do the update? Trying to visualize with tall red pine trees isn’t easy but we have faith in the ever-renewing and creative process of Divine flow working through us.

We are trusting the process of life to create in us an idea that is grand and doable. We may miss this season but will not get upset over it. Instead, we are changing the way we look at it. Perhaps the space needs time to be natural and free before being updated, like a reset.

As always, it is important whenever something is going on – whether it is a project or life event – to affirm that the Divine Mind has the right and perfect action in store. Then we work on it through our consciousness, hold it in prayer, meditate and hold the perfect plan as we align ourselves with what is ours to do. We visualize only with positive thoughts, love and genuine goodness.

With this in mind I encourage you to do the same with whatever project is in your life now. It is always our greatest connection to be in the flow of God’s energy, which does respond and flow through us, and upon our desire, it expands. Go ahead, trust in Divine intelligence.

Please note – anything happening in your life right now is calling for your creative intention. It doesn’t have to be a project. It can be an event or an outcome you are looking for. So, create it!

Many blessings,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion. Follow Linda on Facebook or at aspiritualwalk.com.