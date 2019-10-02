The battle over strategic planning comes to an end

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

After several months and countless hours of strategic planning discussion, the topic has finally been put to bed — for now.

The Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education was unable to wrap-up discussions about whether or not to proceed with strategic planning during their Sept. 11 workshop meeting.

The conversation carried over to the Sept. 25 regular meeting, the fourth meeting where the topic was on the docket for discussion.

During the Sept. 11 workshop meeting, the Board stood firmly at four members (Vice President Scott Taylor, Secretary Dana Mermell and Trustees Nate Butki and Jake Singer) against moving forward with strategic planning and three (President Birgit McQuiston, Treasurer Jim Weidman and Trustee Steve Drakos) in favor.

McQuiston opened up the conversation by reiterating where the board stood at the end of their workshop meeting and asked if anyone had changed their minds.

The silence that followed was broken by Weidman who reiterated that unless there is a real reason to not move forward, the board “must” proceed with strategic planning.

Butki held firm to what he had been saying for weeks — that he is still against moving forward at this time and that their current strategic plan is in place and working well.

Before any back and forth discussion could begin, Butki stated he had said everything he wished to say on the topic.

Taylor, Mermell, Singer and Drakos each added that they too had not changed their mind.

Singer added that the division between board members on this topic was yet another reason, for him, why they should not move forward with strategic planning until next year.

With that, McQuiston put an end to the discussion saying the board would revisit it in the new year.

Superintendent Marion Ginopolis agreed to end the discussion on the grounds that it was beginning to get “divisive” between board members.

Also in the meeting:

• Lake Orion Charity Organization, Hugs From David, donated $5,500 the Lake Orion High Schools Students Offering Support (SOS). Hugs From David was founded by Waldon Middle School cross country coach Nick Coccia. For the second year in a row, Coccia has held a 5K in honor of David, a cross country runner of his who had died by suicide.