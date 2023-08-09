Thank you to the Reighards for hosting ‘Sunset on the Lake’ event

The Orion Art Center is so grateful to Donna, Rob, Christine and Hailey Reighard for opening their gorgeous lake home to host the “Sunset on the Lake” event last Friday evening. We appreciate all of the hard work and preparation they did to ensure a lovely evening for our guests!

The event was a wonderful success with Mother Nature gifting us a beautiful sunset while Dave Santia speed painted his way into our hearts! The spirit of Anthony Reighard was with us, he and Dave Santia were childhood friends. Dave painted Prince, Sinead O’Connor and a fire breathing dragon which were auctioned off!

The Reighards’ secured donations from local restaurants and Donna and team made a dessert table that was out of this world! The event made $5,000 for the Art Center’s scholarship fund and there will be a new scholarship in Anthony’s name. Restaurants included: Oat Soda, Johnny Blacks Lake House, 313 Pizza Bar, Cookies & Creme, Valentino’s, Wine Social, Leo’s, Snap Taco, Chicago Brothers, G’s Pizza and Culver’s.

Many thanks to all who helped to make this artful evening so very special.

For more information, visit orionartcenter.org or dragononthelake.com. Get ready for Dragon on the Lake, Aug 24-27!

Grateful to be a part of such a unique and special community!

Reggie Sferlazza

Orion Art Center