Let’s give credit where credit is due.

The Charter Township of Orion does a wonderful job operating our parks and the many other fine community facilities and programs, but they do not repair, maintain, pave, or clear our roads in the winter.

Our roads are the responsibility of the Oakland County Road Commission who deserves our thanks for the job of repaving Heights Road over the last months.

Thank you for a wonderful job. Driving Heights Road today is a pleasure.

Jim Phillips

Lake Orion