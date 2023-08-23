Teresa Bronczyk named principal of Carpenter Elementary

Lake Orion Community Schools recently named Teresa Bronczyk as the new principal of Carpenter Elementary.

Bonczyk takes over the position which was left vacant after former Principal Adam Weldon was newly appointed as the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources.

She has lived and worked in the Lake Orion district for over 19 years, most of which was spent as a third grade teacher at Paint Creek Elementary.

Bronczyk has her bachelors degree from Oakland University and her masters degree from Madonna University. Over the years she has held multiple leadership positions at both the district and building levels, has worked on committees like the curriculum and bond committees, has been a coach and has been a director for GAP programming.

“Teresa has shown her leadership qualities and capacity across the board,” said Weldon during the Aug. 9 Board of Education meeting where she was officially hired to the position. “Throughout our three rounds of interviews Teresa really shined for each committee and rose to the top.”

Bonczyk has three children in the district, two at the high school and one at Scripps Middle School.

She expressed her excitement to begin working with the Carpenter team and continue to share her passion for education and learning in a new position. — M.K.