Support the DDA’s in developing the Lake Orion Lumber Yard

Marvelous!! — don’t we all just love a good local story with multiple stakeholders and various opinions! “Lake Orion’s DDA and the Lumberyard Acquisition” drama inspired my investigative nature.

I was intrigued to get the facts, understand tax and financial terms in addition to the DDA’s purpose and procedures. All the information is public as well as the meetings and minutes.

DDA’s initial concern was improving the downtown parking issues with plans to purchase the lumber yard for $2.4 million and re-develop the property.

However, through further investigation, the property can also be utilized as an extension to downtown and as revenue generating opportunities for the community.

Currently, the DDA is in the process of seeking a $5 million bond to pay for the project. Tax increment financing (TIF) is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects.

Lake Orion’s DDA TIF Revenue currently is two times the estimated bond payment (approx.: 2023-24 TIF Revenue $903,000; estimated bond payment $401,000).

Taxpayers are protected from the debt; DDA law states that bond debt must be paid in full before a DDA can be dissolved.

Also, this property is valuable and could be sold to pay back the bonds. Property taxes will not increase due to this DDA project.

The potential development of this property can be an asset to the downtown businesses and community. Please attend the public meetings to get the facts and answers to your questions.

Linda Crane

Lake Orion