Supervisor Chris Barnett highlights Orion Twp.’s people, developments, projects in annual State of the Township address

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The state of Orion Township is strong and “we’re winning,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett during his 10th State of the Township address on March 22.

During his annual address to the community, Barnett said Orion Township is a strong, safe community, rife with business and infrastructure development, recreational opportunities for residents and new projects on the horizon.

But it is the people who live and work within the community who make it a special place, he said.

As with his previous addresses, the 2023 State of the Township had a theme. This year’s theme was the board game Monopoly, or “Orionopoly.”

“We like to tell our story with a little flair and little fun,” Barnett said to the hundreds of spectators gathered in Woodside Bible Church for the address. “I’m telling the story but it’s not my story – it’s our story.”

Barnett’s address typically focuses on the positive things happening in Orion Township, such as new business and infrastructure development, recreational improvements and new projects.

“It starts with our people,” Barnett said, praising the “amazing team” at Orion Township Hall that works to set the direction for the township. He added that one of the team’s main goals “was to provide the best customer service in local government.”

Barnett said the township’s team values are appreciation, collaboration, communication, innovation and inspiration – the focus of the local government in providing the best services to residents.

Orion Township had three residents in this year’s Oakland County 40 Under 40 class, which highlights young professionals making a positive impact in their communities. This year’s class includes Orion Township Fire Department Captain Chris Hagan, U.S. Tax Counsel at Magna International Matt Shell and Shadi Alawneh, assistant professor at Oakland University.

General Motors

One of the biggest stories of the past two years is General Motors’ $4 billion investment into the Orion Assembly Plant on Giddings Road.

GM, the largest employer in the township, announced in 2018 that it would build the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt in Orion.

In January 2022, GM announced that Orion Assembly will become the second U.S. plant building the Chevrolet Silverado EV and electric GMC Sierra and GM will invest $4 billion to convert the plant for the production of full-size EV pickups.

The investment is expected to create 4,000 new jobs and retain 1,000 other jobs.

But with the four million square foot facilities expansion at the site, Orion Township made a commitment to fix the roads around the plant. The total estimated project cost to reconstruct Giddings, Silverbell and Brown roads is $28.5 million. So far, Barnett said, the township has $18.3 million in funding committed to the project.

GM’s commitment to Orion Township provides job security for years to come, he said.

“We are so blessed and the light should be shining right now on our GM crew,” Barnett said. “This is going to make a generational impact not just on Orion but on our region. This is truly a generational win for our community.”

The Frugal Index

One of Barnett’s favorite pieces of information that he imparts every year is the Frugal Index, a graph comparing Orion Township’s government expenditures per capita and how it matches up against surrounding communities.

Orion Township spent $502 on government services per resident in 2022. By comparison, Oxford Township spent $567 per resident, Independence Township spent $679 per resident and the Village of Lake Orion spent $804 per resident.

Business and residential development

Barnett also highlighted the five goals in the Orion Township Master Plan adopted July 20, 2022: high-quality and diverse housing, natural and historic resources, economic development, community facilities and community character and aesthetics.

Barnett highlighted the Meijer Grocery store on Lapeer Road, a new Hyatt House and Culver’s restaurant on Brown Road and the Kay Industrial (now Orafol) plant expansion and commitment to staying in Orion Township as examples of business development in the township.

The township is also rife with residential developments: Willow Creek will have 104 units in 15 buildings on old Willow Creek driving range on M-24; Rigel Terrace will have 101 townhomes in 17 buildings on M-24 north of Home Depot; Waldon Reserve will have 15 condominiums on the south side of Waldon Road, east of Giddings Road; the Ponds of Orion development will have 44 units in 10 buildings on the south side of Clarkston Road between M-24 and Bald Mountain Road; and The Pearl will have 104 units in 15 buildings on M-24.

Recreational amenities

Recreational amenities include a new ice rink and adult fitness course at Civic Center Park, and pickleball courts at Friendship and Jesse Decker parks.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also looking to update the meeting room, kitchen and restrooms at Friendship Park and improve the roads in the park. Other parks projects include expanding the beach and renovating the Peterson Lodge at Camp Agawam.

The township received a $250,000 grant to build a 2,000 square foot multipurpose event deck on the back of the Orion Center.

Orion Township has 571 acres of parks, more than 50 miles of trails, 42 lakes five acres or larger, one county park and one state park for residents to explore.

Other accolades

For the fifth year in a row, the University of Michigan College of Business iLabs rated Orion Township a five-star community in its 2022 eCities rankings.

The Baldwin Road Reconstruction project received the 2022 Project of the Year award from the American Public Works Association Michigan Chapter. The more than $50 million project was a partnership between the Road Commission of Oakland County and Orion Township.

The township has received $7.29 million in grants for projects either completed, in progress or slated for development, including the $7 million grant to rehabilitate Giddings, Brown and Silverbell roads.

The township received an overall “A” rating from Niche.com in its annual Best Places to Live rankings. The Public Schools and Good for Families categories received “A” ratings, while Housing and Jobs categories were scored an “A-minus.” Outdoor Activities, “B-plus”, and Cost of Living, “B”, rounded out the categories.

Orion Township was rated the 23rd safest city in the 2022 Safewise.com Safest Cities Ranking for a community with a population of more than 30,000.

Orion Township has received $3.22 million in funding from SEMCOG between 2013-2024. The next closest communities in north Oakland County were Independence Township with $1.94 million and Rochester Hills with $1.47 million.

Barnett said it’s important for the township to build relationships across communities and the region and the SEMCOG funding indicates that Orion Township is “absolutely winning.”

Orion Township received the 2023 Great Lakes Park, Facility, or Program Award for the Miracle League Field of North Oakland in Friendship Park.

America in Bloom awarded the township the Outstanding Achievement Award for Community Vitality for the Brown and Joslyn roads Gateway Beautification Project.

The township was also certified a Better City for Pets and was recognized as a Tree City USA for the third time by the Arbor Day Foundation. The township has invested more than $250,000 in trees, Barnett said.