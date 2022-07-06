Summer classic car shows hosted by Golling Buick GMC to benefit local charities

ORION TWP. — Golling Buick GMC is holding several car shows this summer to raise money for local charities.

Enjoy the warm weather by checking out some classic cars, enjoy classic rock music emceed by Rockin’ Ronnie, eat summer food favorites and most of all, have fun while checking classic muscle cars, hot rods, trucks, cruisers and more.

Car show schedule:

July 16 – the Miracle Field at Friendship Park (3380 Clarkston Rd.)

July 30 – downtown Lake Orion for the Kids & Kops Car Show, a partnership between Golling Buick GMC and the Lake Orion Police Association, with proceeds benefiting the police association’s community programs.

September 17 – Golling Super Cruise

Golling Buick GMC is at 1491 S. Lapeer Rd. in Lake Orion.

— M.K.