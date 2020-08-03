Stephanie Eva Clark (née Gordon), 69, of Pontiac

Stephanie (Sam to her friends and family) Eva Clark (née Gordon) was born Christmas day 1950 in Columbus, Ohio.

She passed away on July 31, 2020 in her home in Pontiac, Michigan.

Her parents were Bernard Isidor Gordon and Esther Gordon (Sachs).

Throughout her life she was many things. Professionally, she was a Keypunch Operator, a Bookkeeper, and a Waitress. Being a Waitress was her favorite profession. It gave her the opportunity to take care of people. This above all others was her primary purpose on Earth.

As a child, she cared for her sister, Paulette Louis Gordon who was blessed with Downs Syndrome. As a young woman, she took care of her children, Lee and Shelby Smith. She spent her final decades with the love of her life, Mark Snyder in Daytona Beach, Florida. She cared for him until his passing three years ago. She moved to Michigan a couple of years later.

Sam was many different things in her personal life as well. A mother, a wife, a biker and an advocate for all she knew and loved. She did exactly what she wanted to do at all times, and never made apologies for who she was. She was very proud of her Jewish heritage. She lived life on her own terms. Sam truly never met a stranger and was a social butterfly right up to the very end.

Aside from “I love you,” her favorite two words of wisdom to her children growing up were, “Responsibility and Cooperation.” She drove these life lessons home daily, providing the common language to take responsibility for your actions and work as a team.

Sam is survived by her son, Albert Lee Smith, his wife Kimberly Ann Urbanowski, and her grandchildren, Kirstie Renee Smith, Sandra Eva Smith, Audrey Mae Urbanowski, Evelyn Theresa Urbanowski, Gordon Edward Smith and Ceara McKay.

Her final resting place will be in Bangor, Maine with her daughter, Shelby Renee Smith.

Due to current restrictions, there is no funeral scheduled at this time. There will be a private memorial.