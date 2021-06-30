Sheriff’s Office to increase lake patrols for July Fourth weekend

Oakland County Sheriff’s marine deputies will be out in force on county lakes – including Lake Orion – for the Fourth of July holiday weekend as part of Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.

Oakland County has long been a popular destination for water sports, with 450 navigable lakes and 83,000 registered boats, the most of any county in Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard encouraged residents and visitors to enjoy the July 2-4 holiday with family and friends – but to do it safely.

“We know the Fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families,” Bouchard said. “We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one. No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. There is only a downside for taking this kind of risk. Protect yourself, your family and your friends.”

In 2020, 620 local, state and federal agencies participated in Operation Dry Water. It is illegal in every state to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which includes canoes and rowboats.

Other boating safety facts include:

• 86 percent of people who drown in a recreational boating accident were not wearing a life jacket.

• Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal and most state laws.

• Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion – stressors common to the boating environment intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications.

• Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than drivers, since most boaters have less experience and confidence operating a boat than driving a car.

• Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 23 percent of deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. — J.N.