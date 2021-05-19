Sheriff’s office investigates, dispels alleged school threat

Sheriff’s deputies investigated after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing a student with a gun in one of the rooms at Lake Orion High School.

Deputies went to Lake Orion High School at 1:27 p.m. may 10 to assist the School Resource Deputy (SRO) on an initial report of a student having a weapon inside the school.

School officials and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SLO learned of a video on SnapChat of a student with a handgun.

Although the picture did not specifically make a threat, it was reported initially that the background in the picture did resemble rooms in the high school. This information led officials to believe a handgun could possibly be inside the high school, according to a sheriff’s office report.

“Following prudent safety protocols, the high school was placed into a lock down while authorities obtained more conclusive information regarding the possible threat and the location of the picture,” authorities stated.

During the investigation, deputies concluded that the picture was not taken within the school.

Authorities did identify the student in the video, and it was determined that the video did not involve the school as initially reported to deputies. — J.N.