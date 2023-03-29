Sheriff seeks to ID unknown hit- and-run driver

$10,000 reward for information that leads to arrest in crash that resulted in death of 31-year-old Lake Orion man

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an unknown driver involved in an Orion Township traffic crash a month ago that resulted in the death of a Lake Orion man.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office crash investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a Tuesday, Feb. 21 crash on Lapeer Road near Waldon Road that ultimately took the life of 31-year-old Thomas James Schleicher.

“We really need the public’s help with this case,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The individual that caused the death of Thomas fled the scene after striking the sign that killed him. If anyone was in the area, saw anything, or has knowledge, please help us find that person and receive a substantial reward. The car would have had front end damage from the crash.”

The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. A vehicle was northbound on Lapeer Road when it veered into the median, striking a road sign, which became dislodged and went airborne.

At the same time, Schleicher was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Lapeer Road. The road sign went through the windshield of the Passat, striking Schleicher.

The Passat then veered off Lapeer Road and eventually stopped against a tree near Waldon Road.

The other driver did not stop after the crash. Schleicher, who had been wearing a seat belt, was transported to the hospital by paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department. He succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident March 1.

Investigators believe a silver or gray 2013-2015 Kia Optima may have been the vehicle involved in the crash.

The Optima would likely have damage to its front end and possibly a crease in the hood. Investigators have no information about the driver of the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver. Anyone who may have seen the accident, the vehicle, or knows the driver should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Tipsters remain anonymous.