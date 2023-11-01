Sharon Ann Paswater, 81, of Clarkston

Paswater, Sharon Ann, of Clarkston, formerly of Lake Orion – the Keatington subdivision, died peacefully on October 22, 2023 at age 81.

Loving mother of Tricia (Josh) Newblatt, and David (Jill) Paswater, beloved grandmother of Jonah (Anna) Newblatt, Stewart Newblatt, Jordan Newblatt, Addison Newblatt, Brian Paswater, Michael Paswater, Eric Paswater, Kyle Paswater, and Emily Paswater; sister of Debbie (Ron) Getz, sister-in-law of Rosemary Nigh and aunt of many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Jerry Nigh.

Sharon worked as the Community Liaison at Crittenton Hospital, retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed golf, playing Bridge, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite memories was going to Keatington Beach with her grandchildren.

In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held, Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 10:30 am, at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston. Family will receive friends from 9:30 until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Adored Assisted Living in Clarkston.

