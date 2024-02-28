Senior of the Week: Virginia Haddad

Parents: Corry and Michael Haddad

GPA: 3.37

Favorite subject(s): Science

Extracurricular activities: Lacrosse. I’m a four year varsity athlete and served as a captain last season.

Hobbies/Interests: When I’m not at school, I enjoy hiking, going on runs and spending time with friends and family. I’m also the secretary of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church’s GOYA (Greek Orthodox Youth of America), and spend lots of my time working on church events.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Northern Michigan university and major in Fisheries and Wildlife Management.

Virginia is proudest of: I am most proud of the person I have grown to be. My outlook on life has completely changed during my high school years, and I work to be more positive every day.

Virginia makes a contribution by: I make the world a better place by spreading positivity, kindness and love. One of my favorite things to do is bring people together and watch them interact. It really is a beautiful thing!

What Virginia envisions in 10-20 years: I picture myself with a family, dogs of course, some chickens and maybe some bees. By then, I hope to be working on some type of wildlife data collection to help better everyone’s knowledge of the world we live in.

What concerns Virginia in the world: An issue that concerns me most is technology and how it is affecting humans and their interactions with one another. As technology advances, it pops up more and more in our day to day lives. Technology is not a replacement for human interaction, and it is important that we are mindful of that.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The people in it! Sitting at school for hours on end probably isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but being able to talk to friends and caring teachers throughout the day really brightens the atmosphere.

Recommending Teacher: Kelsey Glynn