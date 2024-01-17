Senior of the Week — Maya Ross

Parents: Derrick and Sativa Ross
GPA: 3.893
Favorite subject(s): English Language Arts and Yearbook
Extracurricular activities: Competitive Dance, Yearbook, Leadership, National Honor Society and National English Honor Society.
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy spending time with friends, babysitting, and volunteering in the nursery at my church.
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college to study nursing or psychology.
Maya is proudest of: I am proud that I am able to push myself out of my comfort zone and try new things.
Maya makes a contribution by: By being an encouragement to others and spreading positivity to those around me.
What Maya envisions in 10-20 years: Working in a hospital or a NICU and starting a family.
What concerns Maya in the world: Violence within both our communities and around the world.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: That there is such a wide variety of programs, clubs, and extracurriculars for all interests.
Recommending teacher: Stephanie Orth
