Senior of the Week — Makenzi Lemmons

Parents: Nadia and Brandan Lemmons

GPA: 3.7

Favorite subject(s): My favorite subjects are English and Science.

Extracurricular activities: Choir and the Black Student Union.

Hobbies/Interests: I like to sing, write and draw outside of school.

Plans after graduation: After graduation I plan to go to college, hopefully Michigan State University, and get a degree in either animal science, zoology or biology.

Makenzi is proudest of: I am most proud of getting into Chamber choir, the highest choir at LOHS.

Makenzi makes a contribution by: I help make the world a better place by recycling to help prevent pollution and feeding the homeless to decrease world hunger. My family and I also provide for less fortunate during the holiday season to spread joy and Christmas spirit to those in need.

What Makenzi envisions in 10-20 years: In 10-20 years I see myself out of college and vet school, either working as a veterinarian or a singer-songwriter.

What concerns Makenzi in the world: The world issue that concerns me the most is the homeless population. There are so many people in this world who don’t have a home to go to or food to eat.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The opportunities that it offers and the different options for extracurricular activities whether it’s a sport or a club.

Recommending Teacher: Halie Watt