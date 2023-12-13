Senior of the Week — Madison Loken

Parents: Meagan Loken
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.683
Favorite subject(s): Any teaching related class
Extracurricular activities: Playing lacrosse and coaching elementary girl’s lacrosse
Hobbies/Interests: I love to babysit, work, shop, and hangout with friends and family.
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Oakland University and major in elementary education and minor in American sign language.
Madison is proudest of: Placing top 10 in the national for my presentation on American sign language for FCCLA.
Madison makes a contribution by: I make the world a better place by being kind to everyone, I contribute by always smiling at everyone.
What Madison envisions in 10-20 years: In 10-20 years I see myself as a kindergarten teacher and maybe owning my own daycare.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is the teachers and staff, they are always there for the students.
Recommending Teacher: Jason Larsen
