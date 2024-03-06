Senior of the Week: Gabrielle DiMeo

Parents: Brian and Kate DiMeo
GPA: 4.075
Favorite subject(s): English
Extracurricular activities: Leadership, National English Honor Society, National Honor Society
Hobbies/Interests: Competitive Dancing and teaching dance to toddlers
Plans after graduation: Michigan State University or Grand Valley University
Gabrielle is proudest of: My ability to organize events and follow through on projects.
Gabrielle makes a contribution by: Being a role model for young girls
What Gabrielle envisions in 10-20 years: As an elementary teacher
What concerns Gabrielle in the world: Equity
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Events held for the student body such as charity week and power puff football
Recommending teacher: Jessica Mardlin
