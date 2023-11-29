Senior of the Week — Abigail Barto

Parents: Tracy and Doug Barto

GPA: 3.8

Favorite subject(s): Math and writing

Extracurricular activities: Going to the gym, and reading dystopian books

Hobbies/Interests: Baking cakes and weightlifting

Plans after graduation: I plan to graduate high school with my cosmetology license so I can start assisting and become a hairstylist while attending OCC or OU to get a degree in business.

Abigail is proudest of: I’d like to say I’m most proud of my work ethic and how I never give up.

Abigail makes a contribution by: I am friendly and kind to everyone. I pay attention to people and notice when someone needs a friend.

What Abigail envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself owning real estate all over the U.S. and renting out properties while also being a hairstylist and owning my own salon.

What concerns Abigail in the world: The world issue that concerns me the most would be the lack of education all throughout the world.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School would be being able to meet so many different types of people and making amazing friends.

Recommending Teacher: James Haugh