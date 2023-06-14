Sara Wendland named new principal of Waldon Middle School

This week, Lake Orion Community Schools announced Sara Wendland as the new principal of Waldon Middle School.

Wendland became assistant principal at Waldon in 2021 after spending several years as both a middle school and high school English teacher in Royal Oak.

“During my time here, I have grown to love being part of this wonderful school community,”

Wendland said in her introduction letter to families. “The dedication of the teachers, the involvement of families, and the boundless potential of our students have truly left a lasting impression on me.”

Wendland is taking over the position from Randy Goyra who had been at Waldon since 2006.

“As the new principal, I am thrilled to continue working with all of you to ensure that every student at Waldon Middle School has a successful and fulfilling experience. Together, we can create an environment that nurtures intellectual curiosity, fosters personal growth, and promotes a sense of belonging. I passionately believe that education is a collaborative effort, and I am committed to building strong partnerships with families to support our students’ journey,” said Wendland. “In the coming months and years, I want to continue the Waldon traditions that are rooted in academic excellence, fostering a positive and inclusive school culture, and providing ample opportunities for student engagement. I am eager to meet each of you, whether at school events, parent-teacher conferences, or through open lines of communication. Your feedback, ideas and involvement are invaluable.” — M.K.