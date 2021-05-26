Road Commission halts road construction for Memorial Day weekend

The Road Commission of Oakland County (RCOC) announced that most RCOC road construction projects will be suspended at 3 p.m. May 28, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Work is expected to resume after 6 a.m. on June 1.

“The Road Commission wants to ensure that its roads are as free of obstructions as possible during this period because of the increased traffic we typically see on a holiday,” Managing Director Dennis Kolar stated. “That should help to ensure safe and convenient holiday travel for motorists in Oakland County.”

Kolar has also prohibited the hauling of most heavy earth-moving equipment and other large contractor equipment on county roads (vehicles that require a permit to travel on county roads) during the holiday. Some lane closures will be eliminated for the holiday.

The two of the road closures that are expected to remain in place through the weekend are:

Maple Road from Inkster to Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township and Greenfield Road from 13 Mile to 14 Mile Road on the Beverly Hills/Royal Oak border.

For more information on RCOC road projects, visit: www.rcocweb.org/189/Road-Projects. — M.K.