Resident likes Lake Orion Village Council the way it is

The mid-term general elections are fast approaching and the ballot is long and complicated with many choices to be made for any number of offices and positions.

I would ask that the residents of the Village of Lake Orion pay particular attention to the back page of the ballot. That is where we choose the members of the village council.

These candidates are often the ones whose decisions have the most impact on the residents of this village.

Based on the actions and decisions over a period of time of those current members of the village council, I will be supporting their re-election and I hope you give them serious considerations as well: Douglas Hobbs, Bradley E. Mathisen, Ken Van Portfliet and Teresa Rutt.

They have served this community well and have had to make some very difficult decisions that have ultimately benefited all of the residents.

There will be a number of upcoming serious decisions to be made in regards to the welfare of all of us village residents and I believe experience and knowledge will be of utmost importance in these decisions.

Jim Childers

Lake Orion