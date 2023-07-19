Real Bodies exhibit opens at Sloan Museum of Discovery

By Ben Gagnon

Special to The Review

FLINT — An eye-opening presentation of human anatomy awaits patrons who visit Real Bodies: The Exhibition at the Sloan Museum of Discovery.

Real Bodies, a new exhibit displaying strikingly preserved human specimens, opened to the public on July 7 in the museum’s 6,000 square-foot FUN Gallery. Guests can view 11 themed sections with multiple human bodies captured in dynamic poses, along with more than 200 human anatomical specimens.

Anne Mancour, marketing manager for Sloan Museum, said the exhibit lays out an immersive experience of art, science and culture and is the perfect way for the museum to debut its space for traveling galleries.

“Our mission since reopening has been to engage the community in science and history,” she said. “This is a really important foray into the field of science and showcases how we can host a lot of different exhibits, like this one that teaches people about anatomy and health.”

Real Bodies, managed by Imagine Expeditions, shows how muscular, skeletal, digestive and circulatory systems work, while also examining the impact of hunger, love, motion, thought, rhythm and medicine on the human body. Each specimen has been respectfully preserved through a process called plastination (also known as polymer preservation), which uses liquid silicone rubber to replace liquids in the cells and prevent the natural decaying process of the body.

Specimens were provided by Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co., one of the world’s leading centers for plastination research and innovation.

Many Sloan Museum members and media personnel got an early look at Real Bodies on July 6. Karen Anyway, who came to see the gallery with her husband Terry, said each section presents a captivating look at the human body—from tissue and organs to muscles and bones.

“It’s one thing to see pictures of organs in a book but it’s not the same as seeing them on display like this,” she said. “People will learn a lot about what’s inside our bodies and how it all works together and coordinates.”

Sarah Watson from Fenton said she was fascinated by the exhibit’s circulatory system display, which shows the human body’s intricate mesh of veins, blood vessels and arteries.

“I remember seeing something like this on a field trip when I was a little girl, but (Real Bodies) is a step above,” she said. “It’s both informative and a chance to learn about the human body, but it’s also entertaining and an enjoyable experience because you’re in awe of the displays.”

Along with showing the functions of human anatomy, Real Bodies reveals the effects of disease on the body and has been updated to include science-based information about COVID-19.

Other highlights include a fetal development gallery, a brain vs. the mind section and specimens showing the difference between blackened “smoker’s lungs” versus a pair of normal lungs.

Real Bodies will be on display at Sloan Museum until Jan. 14, 2024. The exhibit is open 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 12:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Entry is timed every 15 minutes to keep the number of patrons from exceeding maximum capacity.

For ticket information, visit sloanlongway.org/realbodies. Group reservations can be made at Reservations@SloanLongway.org, or by calling 810-237-3409.