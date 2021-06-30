RCOC to halt most construction projects for 4th of July weekend

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will suspend most road construction projects at 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Work will resume after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

“The Road Commission wants to ensure that its roads are as free of obstructions as possible during this period because of the increased traffic we typically see on a holiday,” Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. “That should help to ensure safe and convenient holiday travel for motorists in Oakland County.”

Kolar has prohibited the hauling of most heavy earth-moving equipment and other large contractor equipment on county roads – vehicles that require a permit to travel on county roads – during the holiday. Some lane closures will be eliminated for the holiday.

For more information on RCOC road projects, visit: https://www.rcocweb.org/189/Road-Projects.

For anyone traveling this weekend, several road closures that will remain in place through the weekend are listed on lakeorionreview.com. None of these closures are in Orion Township or the Village of Lake Orion. – J.N.