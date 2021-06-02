RCOC expects to close Heights Road June 4 and 5

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is expecting to close Heights Road between M-24 and Kimberly Road in Orion Township on June 4, and Heights Road just east of Sherry Drive and west of M-24 in Orion Township on June 5, for culvert replacements.

The road is expected to close in the morning each day and reopen in the evening. However, the work on June 5 to replace the culvert on Heights Road just east of Sherry Drive could require an overnight closure with the road possibly reopening the evening of June 6.

The through-traffic detour route for both projects is M-24 to Clarkston Road to Pine Tree Road, back to Heights Road and vice versa. Access to homes and businesses located along Heights Road will be maintained throughout both projects.

Heights Road from M-24 to Joslyn Road is part of the RCOC’s 2021 Preservation Overlay Program. The culverts are being replaced in advance of the preservation overlay project that will be completed on the road this year, though no dates have been announced as of yet. — M.K.