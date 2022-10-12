Public Safety — Oct. 12, 2022

The Lake Orion Police Dept.

responded to 93 calls from

Oct. 3-9, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 1

Woman caught stealing from vehicle – items in hand

A woman is suspected in a theft from a car on Shadbolt Street and has charges pending in the case.

Lake Orion police responded to the area at 2:51 p.m. Oct. 5 when the victim said that someone had stolen their work keys and work ID from their vehicle.

The victim reportedly saw the suspect, talked to the suspect and was able to get the keys and ID back.

Late night property damage

Lake Orion police responded to a home on S. Broadway Street at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 6 for a report of a damaged window. Police are investigating.

Crash at Orion/Atwater area

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at Atwater Street and Orion Road at 9:01 a.m. Oct. 6 when a red Chrysler rear ended a silver Subaru Outback. There were no injuries reported.

Crash at M-24/Converse Court

Accidents continue at S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Converse Court area near the Mobile gas station.

At 3:52 p.m. Oct. 6, a white Chevrolet Trax crashed into the back of a gray Honda Accord. There were no injuries.

Police to return wallet to owner

Lake Orion police took possession of a ladies wallet on Oct. 6 and are in the process of locating the owner so they can return her property.

Woman arrested for driving on suspended license

A Pontiac woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. Oct. 7.

Lake Orion police stopped a vehicle traveling with its lights off on M-24 near Heights Road. Police discovered during the traffic stop that the 39-year-old woman had had her driving privileges suspended.

She was arrested, booked at the Lake Orion Police Station and given a citation to appear in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Minor injuries in crash on Atwater Street

There were minor injuries reported in a traffic crash at Atwater and Perry streets at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 7.

The crash involved a gray GMC vehicle and a silver Dodge vehicle. One vehicle on Atwater was turning left onto Perry Street and the driver of the other vehicle was distracted and crashed into the back of the turning vehicle.

The injured driver refused transport to a local hospital, the police report stated.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 441 calls from

Sept. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Traffic Accidents: 18

Detectives investigate suspected embezzlement at gas station

Detectives are investigating a suspected embezzlement case at a local business after an employee allegedly stole an undisclosed number of lotto tickets.

Deputies went to Speedway Gas Station, 1030 S Lapeer Rd., at 8:48 a.m. Sept. 26 and met with the general manager who stated that she ran a report and noticed a discrepancy in lottery tickets sold.

The general manager told deputies that they reviewed the store’s security video, which shows an employee placing lottery tickets into a bag and then placing the bag into a box. The box was taken from the business and placed into a vehicle.

Detectives will investigate.

Employee at local business gets punched in the face

Deputies went to a business on the 2000 block of Elmhurst Circle at 4:06 p.m. Sept. 27 for an assault report after a 43-year-old Pontiac resident said she got into an argument with another employee.

A 28-year-old resident allegedly entered the room and punched the victim in the face. The victim refused medical attention.

Beware suspicious calls from “Bank” asking for money

A 32-year-old Orion Township woman was the victim of fraud and gave money and access to her computer to the scammer.

Deputies spoke with the woman at 7:16 p.m. Sept. 27 and learned that she received a phone call from an individual who claimed he was a representative from Bank of America.

The caller said the woman’s account was compromised and she needed to send cash to him to stop the activity. After the woman sent the money, the suspect then said he needed access to her computer because that was also compromised.

After allowing the individual access to her computer, the woman realized something was wrong, contacted the bank herself and was informed that this was a scam.

The suspect is unknown.

Rash of car break-ins in the township

At least three residents reported that thieves had recently broken into their vehicles and stolen property.

An Orion Township woman called authorities after someone broke into her car at her Holland Street home and stole a wallet.

The woman said her son parked their vehicle in the driveway at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 27. When she went to the vehicle the next day she noticed the passenger window was broken out and the victim’s wallet was stolen.

A 79-year-old Orion Township man on the 4400 block of Peppermill Lane called the sheriff’s office on Sept. 28 after someone broke into his vehicle and stole a wallet and money.

There was no damage to the vehicle and there are no suspect(s) or witnesses at this time.

Deputies went to the 2000 block of Hillwood Drive at 4:32 p.m. Sept. 29 after a 53-year-old resident said someone broke into their vehicle and stole cash from the glovebox.

There was no damage to the vehicle and a neighbor’s security camera caught an image of a possible suspect in a related car theft case.

Detectives will investigate.

Thief steals $400 from Kohl’s

Kohl’s loss prevention called the sheriff’s office at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 to report that an unknown man entered the Baldwin Road store and stole $435 worth of merchandise.

The man then fled the area in a black Ford Escape.

Suspects shatter woman’s window

Two people are suspected of shattering a window at a home on the 3000 block of Baldwin Square Drive and then fleeing.

Deputies went to the residence for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) report at 10:17 p.m. Sept. 29 and spoke with a 41-year-old Orion Township woman who said that while she was upstairs watching television, she heard a loud bang.

The woman called to her daughter, who was downstairs, and the daughter said that someone broke out the window and glass was everywhere.

Authorities suspect a 25-year-old Roseville resident and a 42-year-old Warren resident in the case.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Purse purloined during shoe shopping at DSW store

An Oakland Township woman was trying on shoes at DSW Shoes, 4910 S. Baldwin Rd., around 5:37 p.m. Oct. 1 when an unknown suspect stole the woman’s purse from behind her back.

The 65-year-old woman said she was trying on shoes and set her purse down on the floor behind her. When she was done, she reached around to grab her purse and noticed that it was missing.

The suspects are unknown.