Public Safety — July 6, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 432 calls from

June 27 – July 3, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 14

Boyfriend threatens woman with stabbing

A 33-year-old Waterford Township woman walked into the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township substation at 10:47 a.m. June 27 to report that she was assaulted two days before.

The woman said that on June 25 she was at a family member’s residence on Bluebird Lane in Orion Township with her boyfriend, a 33-year-old Waterford Twp man, who threatened and physically assaulted her.

The man reportedly started drinking and arguing with the woman and threatened to stab her with a knife.

He then allegedly grabbed her by the hair and started pulling her to the car.

Deputies were unable to speak to the boyfriend at time of report. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Lake Orion driver in hit and run crash is arrested for drunk driving

A Lake Orion man whose blood alcohol content was nearly three-and-a-half times the legal limit was arrested after a hit-and-run crash at Lapeer and Brown roads area on June 13, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Brown roads at 7:18 p.m. after getting a report of a hit and run accident, with the suspect fleeing northbound on Lapeer Road.

Deputies located and stopped the vehicle. The 38-year-old driver had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath, an incident report stated.

The driver submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test with the results being .291 BAC. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The driver was arrested, a blood draw was administered at the hospital and he was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated, authorities said.

Unknown suspects go for a joyride in woman’s golf cart, park it in a swamp

Someone went for a joyride on a woman’s golf cart and then drove it into a swampy area on June 30.

Deputies went to Indian Trail and Indianwood Road at 8:01 a.m. July 1 for a golf cart in the swamp along the Polly Ann Trail.

They recovered the cart and, after investigating, were able to locate the owner who resided in the 900 block of Heights Rd.

The 67-year-old woman said that she left her home at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 30 and her golf cart was parked alongside the garage. When she returned around 11 p.m. that night she noticed that it was missing.

Deputies do not have any suspects at this time but detectives are continuing the investigation.

Orion Twp. man dies of natural causes

A 67-year-old Orion Township man has died from natural causes, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies, STAR EMS and Orion Township firefighters were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cole Road at 9:05 p.m. July 2 for a resident who was unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. STAR EMS provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland where a doctor pronounced the man deceased.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, and the body was turned over to the medical examiner, an incident report stated.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 425 calls from

June 20-26, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 14

Man becomes victim of online dating app extortion

An Orion Township man became the victim of online extortion after sending photos to what he believed was a woman.

Deputies went to the 1900 block of Kinmount Street at 7:30 p.m. June 21 for an extortion complaint after a 20-year-old resident said he met what he believed was a female on a dating app.

They began to share photos. After sending photos, the suspect started demanding money or threatened to share the images publicly.

The victim sent the requested amount in hopes that it would prevent the images being shared. The victim was contacted again, and the suspect demanded more money.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Porch pirates steal man’s special delivery

A 77-year-old Orion Township on the 1900 block of Avon Glen Lane called on June 23 to report that someone had stolen a delivery to his home.

The man said that he left his residence at approximately 9 a.m. that day and when he returned home around 12:15 p.m. he noticed that a cell phone from Verizon was delivered.

However, when he went to retrieve it, he noticed that the package had been cut open and the cell phone was missing.

The suspects are unknown but detectives are investigating.

Orion Twp.: Where vacationing could end with a car theft

A Brighton man’s pleasant visit to Orion Township took a shocking turn when he watched someone steal his car.

Deputies went to Red Roof Inn, 2755 S. Lapeer Rd., at 2:11 p.m. June 23 for a Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile (UDAA) report.

A 59-year-old Brighton resident told deputies that he went to the front office to request an additional day’s stay. While in the office he looked out the window and saw an unknown person driving away in his vehicle.

All information was collected and turned over to Auto Theft Detectives.

New e-bike stolen from garage

An unknown suspect broke into a garage at a home on the 900 block of Hemingway Road and stole a new electric bike.

A 17-year-old resident told deputies he purchased an electric bike on June 22 and secured it in his garage.

On June 23, at approximately noon, the victim said he went to his garage and noticed his bike and the charger were gone.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Deputies have shoplifter’s ID, arrest pending

A shoplifter may believe they’ve avoided arrest, successfully spiriting away with their ill-gotten loot, but authorities have the suspect’s identity.

Deputies went to Old Navy, 4806 S. Baldwin Rd., at 2:40 p.m. June 24 when store loss prevention officers said that a known shoplifter had stolen $114 worth of merchandise and fled the store.

Loss prevention was able to identify the suspect and deputies will be seeking a warrant pending a prosecutor’s review.

Long-distance food shopping fraud

An Orion Township woman may go to the Kroger store on Baldwin Road, or even Lapeer Road.

But driving to a Kroger in Texas? Especially with the price of gas?

Deputies went to a home on the 2600 block of Wareing Drive on June 25 when a 48-year-old Orion Township woman was notified by her bank concerning a purchase made at a Kroger in Texas.

The victim said that she was not in Texas and did not authorize anyone to use her card, and that the purchase was fraudulent.

Detectives are investigating.

Man assaults, threatens girlfriend after fireworks

An Orion Township man who had just come from a fireworks show in Lake Orion on June 25 was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her life, according to an incident report.

Deputies went to the 500 block of Oakland at 10:53 p.m. June 25 after a 35-year-old Orion Township woman reported that her boyfriend, 40, returned from the fireworks and grabbed her and tried to pull her out of her chair during an argument.

The woman managed to get away and run into her bedroom and shut and lock the door. The man continued to bang on the door and threatened her life, the victim told deputies.

Deputies interviewed both parties and saw redness on the victim’s arms and wrist.

Based on statements made by both parties, and observations of the deputies, the man was arrested and safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail for domestic assault.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize the complaint for Domestic Violence. The man was released from the Oakland County Jail, authorities said.