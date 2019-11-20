Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 360 calls from Nov. 11-17, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 3 • Accidents: 37

Runaway teen safely returned home

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Semloh Street at 9:43 a.m. Nov. 11 for a juvenile runaway report.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the father who stated that he last saw his son, 15, around 5 p.m. the evening before. The father indicated that his son has run away before.

Deputies entered the juvenile into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) as a runaway.

The juvenile was later located by deputies at a residence in Orion and was returned to his father without incident.

Won’t be accepting check from her again

Deputies were dispatched to Menard’s, 465 Brown Road, at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 20 for a non-sufficient funds check.

Deputies met with the manager who advised that a woman came into the store Sept. 11 and purchased several items totaling $1,537.38 with a check. The check was returned from the bank for non-sufficient funds on Sept. 16.

All information has been gathered and turned over to the detective bureau as the investigation continues.

Snow comes early to Orion area

Deputies responded to 21 vehicle crashes and 16 road run-offs during the 17-hour period of 6 a.m. to midnight Nov. 11.

Woman is caught holding the bag

Deputies were dispatched to the Kohl’s department store, 4872 S. Baldwin, at 4:54 p.m. Nov. 11 for a retail fraud.

Loss prevention told deputies that a woman entered the store, selected several bottles of perfume, and placed them all inside a white backpack she had with her. She proceeded past all points of purchase making no attempt to pay for the items.

When the woman was stopped by loss prevention, she dropped the backpack and ran out of the store where she met up with her boyfriend in the parking lot and was then confronted by OCSO deputies. All items were recovered by loss prevention.

The woman, 29, was arrested for Retail Fraud I (value of the stolen property is $1,000 or more; or value of the stolen property is $200 or more but less than $1,000 with a prior retail fraud conviction) and transported to the Oakland County Jail.

A warrant was authorized and signed by 52-3 District Court Magistrate Karen Holt for Retail Fraud I- Second or Subsequent offense. The woman was given a $5,000 bond, with no 10 percent cash surety.

Man gets himself in trouble after girlfriend does him wrong

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Pine Tree Road at 9:48 p.m. Nov. 12 for an assault complaint.

A third-party caller advised the Oakland County Emergency Dispatch Center that a man was just assaulted.

When responding deputies arrived, they observed injuries to the man’s face.

The investigation revealed that a man, 46, became upset because his girlfriend exposed herself to his brother, 50, who lived in Orion Twp. The man left his residence and went to his brother’s house. After entering through an unlocked door in the garage, the man confronted his brother inside the brother’s house. The man struck his brother several times in the face and then left the residence.

Deputies photographed injuries to the victim’s face.

Based on the physical evidence and statements provided, deputies arrested the 46-year-old man for domestic assault. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

A warrant was authorized and signed by 52-3 District Court Magistrate Karen Holt for Assault/Assault and Battery. He was given a $500 personal bond.

Of course there’s an app for that

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Substation at 2:01 a.m. Nov. 16 for a larceny report that occurred at the Speedway gas station, 1030 S. Lapeer Road.

An employee from the gas station reported that their cellphone was taken during their shift. The employee was able to track the phone via an app and showed deputies the location.

Deputies attempted to make contact at the address but were unsuccessful.

Detectives will be following up the investigation.

Whoa… it’s surprising the man was even conscious

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Baldwin Road at 11:37 p.m. Nov. 16 for a property damage crash.

Deputies located the crash and made contact with the driver, a Pontiac man, 45, and determined that he had been drinking.

The driver failed to complete the sobriety test. A PBT (Preliminary Breath Test) was administer with a result of .301 percent.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to McLaren Hospital where he gave consent for a blood draw. He was then transported to the Oakland County Jail.

And presto, no more tools

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Poplar Road at 10:12 a.m. Nov. 17 for a larceny from vehicle complaint.

When the deputy made contact with the vehicle owner, an Orion Twp. man, 25, he told them he parked his vehicle in his driveway about 6 p.m. the previous night and when he returned to his vehicle that morning, he noticed that the trunk was open. Upon inspection, the man noticed his toolbox was stolen, along with all his tools, and so he immediately called the substation to file a report.

Deputies checked the vehicle for evidence, canvassed the area for video surveillance and possible witnesses.

All information was gathered and turned over to detectives; investigation continues.