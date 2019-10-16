Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 459 calls from Oct. 7-13, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 4 • Accidents: 26

Truck was there and now it’s not

Deputies responded to the Orion Twp. Substation to speak with a man about a stolen auto report at 10:06 a.m. Oct. 7.

After speaking with the victim, an Ortonville man, 40, it was learned that the red Ford F150 pick up truck the man had for sale on his property in the 500 block of Brown Road for the last couple months was missing when he arrived at the property that morning.

A search and investigation failed to locate the vehicle. The victim did not give anyone permission to use his vehicle.

The Oakland County Auto Theft Unit is continuing the investigation.

Teen is really going to need help now

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Viefield Drive at 7:01 p.m. Oct. 7 to help locate a missing juvenile.

The Orion Township mother, 43, said when she arrived home she noticed that her 13-year-old son was missing. She found a note left by her son indicating that he needed help and he couldn’t call for help.

Responding deputies searched the home and no signs of forced entry or other evidence was visible. A perimeter was established, and a K-9 Deputy and aviation unit were called for a thorough search of a large, wooded area and water.

The missing teen was found, unharmed, at the McDonald’s on S. Broadway St. in the village of Lake Orion.

It was learned that the teen did write the note, but he willfully left on his own.

The boy was transported back to his residence and turned over to his parents.

Got the merch but not the perps

Deputies were dispatched to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 2:26 p.m. Oct. 8 for a retail fraud report.

Three females entered the store and began to conceal merchandise. When confronted by loss prevention, one of the females continued to a vehicle in the parking lot, while another female gave her purse to loss prevention containing the stolen items. She then also got into the vehicle. All three suspects fled the area.

Jewelry comes up missing after date

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Monte Vista Court at 3:53 p.m. Oct. 9 for a larceny complaint.

An Orion Twp. resident, 68, was involved in a dating relationship with a Novi man, 67.

The man was inside the home and on a later date the homeowner discovered jewelry missing from the home.

Uh-oh, deposit made into wrong account

A caller advised dispatch that a male and female were at the Social Security Office, 1280 Pontiac Rd., wanting to report a fraud at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 10.

When deputies arrived, an Orion Twp. man, 24, and his mother told deputies that he received a letter that his final Social Security check was being deposited into his account as of Oct. 1 in the amount of $11,486, and that no other deposits were going to be made.

When the victim checked his account, he noticed the check was never deposited. He contacted the Social Security Office and was informed that the check was deposited into an account at PNC Bank.

The victim indicated that he didn’t have a PNC account and has never had an account at that bank. An account number was obtained for the deposit, along with the routing number.

All information will be turned over to the detective bureau for further investigation.

Woman headed to court after theft

Deputies responded to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 3:07 p.m. Oct. 10 for a retail fraud that just occurred. A woman was being detained by store security.

Deputies arrived and met with Kohl’s loss prevention. An Oxford woman, 25, entered Kohl’s, proceeded to the jewelry display where she selected four pairs of earrings and one jewelry box. The woman then removed the tags from the merchandise and concealed them inside her purse, passed all points of purchase making no attempt to pay for the items, and exited the store.

The suspect was stopped outside the store by loss prevention officers and escorted to the office where all items, totaling $77.80, were recovered.

The woman admitted to deputies that she took the items and that it was a mistake. The incident was captured on video.

The woman was issued a misdemeanor citation for retail fraud under $200 and is awaiting a court date.

Woman passes counterfeit moolah

Deputies responded to Culver’s, 4963 Interpark Dr. N, at 1:06 p.m. Oct. 11, regarding the restaurant receiving counterfeit $20 bills.

A Lake Orion woman came into the restaurant and requested change for a $20 bill. The cashier gave the suspect a $10 and two $5-dollar bills. The suspect left the restaurant.

The suspect returned a short time later requesting more change, handing the cashier two $20 bills. She received smaller denominations back. The woman never bought anything, left the restaurant again, and did not return.

The incidents were captured on video; the three $20 bills were placed into the property room. All information will be turned over to the detective bureau for further investigation.

The LO Police Department (LOPD) responded

to 116 calls from Oct. 7-13, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2 • Accidents: 3

Dogs doing their business in park

A resident of Central Drive brought a video of three large dogs running loose in Swiss Village Park and defecating to the LOPD office at 10:38 a.m. Oct. 10.

The same dogs aggressively confronted another resident who was walking their dogs on a leash in the same area earlier in the day.

The owner of the dogs was identified and citations were issued for violations.

Sometimes, timing is everything!

A Lake Orion man, 58, came to the LOPD at 4:57 p.m. Oct. 10 to report someone had entered his garage and stolen his bicycle. The owner was unsure exactly when the theft occurred but he noticed it missing that day.

The officer took the report and a detailed description of the bicycle.

Fifteen minutes later, the officer who took the report saw a young boy riding what appeared to be the same bicycle in the downtown district.

The officer detained the Orion Township boy, 14, who said he found the bicycle. The boy was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 14-year-old was turned over to his parents with juvenile charges being sought.

Out for a drive without a license

An LOPD officer conducting traffic enforcement on S. Broadway (M-24) near Smith Court at 10:49 p.m. Oct. 11 stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver, an Orion Township man, 38, had a suspended/revoked drivers license.

The driver was arrested; a court date is pending.

The man has fallen and can’t get up

An officer was dispatched to the area of the east side of S. Broadway (M-24) just south of Atwater Street at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 13 for a report of a highly intoxicated man who fell, injuring himself while walking on the sidewalk.

As the officer arrived, he observed the witness trying to pull the injured man from the traffic lane of M-24 back onto the sidewalk. They were near where a local man resides on a bench. The intoxicated Lake Orion man, 37, was bleeding from the injury to his face and trying to roll into the traffic lane. The witness, a Lake Orion man, 67, tried to reason with the injured man while grabbing him, pulling him back onto the sidewalk.

The witness assisted the LOPD officer to help keep the man from further injury until medical responders were able to secure him for transport.