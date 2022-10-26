Prescription drug take back day Oct. 29

The North Oakland Community Coalition is holding their annual prescription drug take back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Expired or unused medication can be dropped off at either the Lake Orion Police Department, 21 E. Church St., or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Orion Substation in the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

All prescribed medications, narcotics, pills and capsules, patches and pet medication can be dropped off for safe disposal.

Needles, syringes, injectables, liquids, IV medication, inhalers, personal care products, aerosol cans and thermometers will not be accepted.

Be sure to remove all medication from the original container and place them in an unmarked zip-lock bag prior to drop off.

Established in 2007, the NOCC is a non-profit organization that provides critical education and programs related to underage drinking, youth substance use, and mental health to encourage a responsible community where healthy decision making is valued and where individuals and families thrive. — M.K.