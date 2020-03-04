Polar Plunge raises $35K for Special Olympics athletes in Oakland County

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

It was frigid but cheerful Saturday when more than 90 people took Leap Day to heart and plunged into a frosty pool on Feb. 29.

And everyone was smiling, mostly, because they were ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’, a tagline of the Special Olympics Polar Plunge event in the municipal lot off Shadbolt Street.

Anna Blakeslee, development and events coordinator for the Special Olympics of Michigan, said the Polar Plunge in Lake Orion raised more than $35,000.

“That benefits the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan, specifically the athletes in Oakland County,” she said. “We’ve had another plunge in Oakland County at Walled Lake (on Feb. 22). Collectively, they’ve raised…we’re just at $80,000. That benefits Oakland County athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.

“Money is still coming in. I expect we’ll have a couple more thousand by the end of the day,” Blakeslee said.

Melissa Anderson of Walled Lake made the journey to Lake Orion with Linden Carrier, also from Walled Lake. Anderson said this is her third Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, adding she takes the plunge with colleagues from work who support the Special Olympics cause.

“Everyone’s got great spirit. That was a really good crowd we had out here, everyone was very into the plunge. Everyone is very supportive of the cause, so it’s a great group of people to be around,” Blakeslee said.

“We’re ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ so everyone’s okay with getting a little cold if it has a good benefit, right.

Special Olympics Michigan partnered with 313 Pizza Bar for the Polar Plunge, giving participants a warm place to go for the “Splash Bash” after taking the plunge.

“313 has been an amazing partner to work with. We’re so happy they offered their space to us and worked with us. We couldn’t ask for anyone better,” Blakeslee said.

For more photos see March 4 issue of the Lake Orion Review.