Paint Creek Elementary students get ‘Mystery Readers’ during Natl. Reading Month

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

March is National Reading Month and schools across the Lake Orion district are bringing guest readers to help inspire students and foster a love of reading.

On March 16, three Lake Orion High School football players – juniors Patrick Rowland, Dorian Hills and Carlo Fortino – visited Paint Creek Elementary as “Mystery Readers” to read age-appropriate books to the younger students.

Paint Creek Principal Lauren Smith said promoting reading month at all levels is important and added that she, the teachers and especially the kids are always happy to have outside guests come in and read.

“Reading month is so very important because, as we’re promoting reading all year long, we really want to highlight that we are lifelong learners and that we achieve that by continually finding excitement in new books,” Smith said.

“Having our mystery readers and special guest readers come in really just adds to that excitement,” Smith said. “To have high school students come in is just an additional opportunity for kids to connect with older students who have made it through the K-12 system, but really bring that excitement for books and share their love of reading to our younger students.”

Athletic Director Chris Bell, who is returning as head football coach, wants student-athletes to be active in the schools and community.

“The elementary reading program was something we did in past years. It was a great way for our program to give back and it helps our athletes develop as role models to our young students,” Bell said.

“So many of our elementary students aspire to be athletes and it is great for them to hear from our high school athletes how important academics and more specifically, reading is in their future.

“It is also great for our players. This helps them grow as leaders and role models, plus they have a ton of fun being with the elementary students. We did expand this year and had some girls’ basketball players take part. It is very important for our young ladies to see and hear from our female athletes as well, so a big thank you to our girls’ basketball team.

“I want to thank the elementary principals and teachers for participating. It is a win/win for all our students,” Bell said.