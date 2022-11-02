Oxford/Orion FISH thanks Sam Caruso for 32 years of holiday food drive donations for the community

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — For 32 years, Dr. Sam Caruso, owner of Caruso Chiropractic has held an annual canned food drive one week during the month of November with all donations being given to the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry to feed those in need during the holiday season.

“I just always like to help our local community out. This is a local food bank and I thought it was a great way to help serve our local community and what better way than doing it during the holidays,” Caruso said.

On Oct. 26, FISH board members Nancy Black and Lynn Kennis presented Caruso with a certificate thanking him for his many years of contributions to helping feed those in need in the Orion and Oxford communities.

This year, the drive will take place from Nov. 7-12. Donations can be made at Caruso Chiropractic, located at 24 S. Lapeer St. in downtown Lake Orion.

In exchange for bags of canned or nonperishable food donations, Caruso Chiropractic is offering new patients a free initial exam and e-ray and current patients a free adjustment.

During the holiday season, FISH often have more families in need of assistance.

“This helps fill our shelves with food and especially during Thanksgiving, we don’t always keep those items, we have basic pantry items, and during Thanksgiving people are always looking for canned pumpkin and green beans so it greatly helps us,” Lynn Kennis who sits on the board of FISH.

For more information on Oxford/Orion FISH, if you are in need of assistance or are interested in volunteering, visit their website at www.oxfordorionfish.org/index.html.