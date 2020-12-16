Orion Twp. residents, prepare for 12 weeks of ‘Snowcation’ fun

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

In the COVID-19 world, families are becoming more isolated, spending a great deal of time at home, away from work and school and socializing with family and friends.

“We have seen a huge increase, not just in Orion Township but across the country, with family trouble calls and mental health issues. And obviously, if you browse Facebook for five minutes, you’ll see a lot of frustrated parents trying to help facilitate remote learning for our students,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

But in Orion Township this winter, it will be Where Living is a Snowcation.

“So, our response is that we’re here, we’re engaged and we’re still working hard for our residents even though a lot of our programs have been canceled,” Barnett said. “I’ve been encouraging our team to think creatively about how we can engage our residents.

“This is our response and I’m really excited about it. We’re calling it the 12 weeks of Snowcation. Basically, we have 12 weeks of fun things that people can do,” he said. “We want to be part of a solution to the issue, and, ultimately, kind of a distraction and a fun one.”

Barnett’s office and the Orion Township Parks & Recreation office have been collaborating to come up with coordinated activities to engage residents throughout the winter. The first week of Snowcation began on Monday and continue through the first week in March.

Some of the activities will be dependent on if the state opens up and when gathering restrictions are lifted.

Activities include “Let’s Light up Orion!” light contest during the first week, with judging on Dec. 18.

During week 2, beginning Dec. 21, Orion Township Parks & Rec. will have a take and make activity and be able to decorate their family tree with a YouTube story of Night Tree.

There’s car bingo at the Orion Center Dec. 29 during week 3, and a duct tape sled challenge beginning the week of Jan. 4. People can build a sled out of cardboard and duct tape, with judging based on creativity. When the snow falls, the township will, hopefully, have a race at Jesse Decker Park.

Week 5 there will be a snow sculpture contest; week 6 is a game challenge; week 8 is Orion’s own – “Snow us your talent” – a virtual talent show; and week 9, Feb. 8, is the Winter Olympics.

A full list of activities is available on orionsnowcation.com.

“Most of the events are all stuff people will do from the comfort and safety of their homes. There are some events that we’re hopeful we will be able to get people together to do some outdoor activities, or some self-guided outdoor activities,” Barnett said.

Orion Township does plan to give prizes during Snowcation.

Any businesses that would like to donate items – goods, gift cards, etc. – can contact Supervisor Chris Barnett’s office at 248-391-0304 ext. 1001 or the parks and recreation office at 248-391-0304 ext. 3500.

While many businesses are facing difficulties during the pandemic, participating may be an avenue to remind people of their business.

“We want to promote local businesses while giving people things to do while they’re cooped up,” Barnett said. “We’re not trying to promote the township, it’s not a fundraiser, we’re not charging for these things. We’re just trying to find a way to help people take their minds off the craziness. I’m really excited about this and can see it as something that catches on. Orion’s got a lot of pride.”